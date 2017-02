SAN DIEGO, CA (WHDH) — Heavy rains that hit Southern California caused significant damage, including one home that was split in two by a fallen tree.

The home, in San Diego, was split after a huge tree came crashing down Friday afternoon.

A man and a toddler who live in the home were downstairs when it fell.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

