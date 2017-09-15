BOSTON (AP) — A California man who sent methamphetamine through the mail for distribution in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 58-year-old Leonard Leseman, of San Diego, was also sentenced Thursday to five years of probation. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities say from 2011 through October 2013, Leseman sent 30 packages of meth via the U.S. Postal Service to a man in the Boston suburb of Somerville.

In a text message to the other man discussing one shipment, Leseman told the recipient to look for “3 blind mice eating ice cream.” Postal inspectors intercepted the package and found three toy mice and an ice cream maker that contained four ounces of methamphetamine.

Five people were charged in the scheme.

