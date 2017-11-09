SACRAMENTO, CA (WHDH) — As the debate over the national anthem protests in sports continues, the California NCAAP is looking to replace it because they believe it is offensive.

“It’s racist. It doesn’t represent our community. It’s anti-black people,” said Alice Huffman of the California NCAAP.

The group’s president said one of the lyrics in “The Star-Spangled Banner” celebrates the deaths of slaves who fought for freedom.

Huffman added that the NFL anthem protests prompted her to analyze the song.

She supports replacing the national anthem with a new one that supports everyone’s values.

