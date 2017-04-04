California newlyweds hold reception at In-N-Out

INDUSTRY, Calif. (WHDH) — A newlywed couple in California kept things very casual for their wedding reception, inviting guests to the local In-N-Out.

Vanessa and Juan Pablo Cervantes were married at a church before hitting up the California-based fast-food restaurant. The couple said the choice to hold their wedding reception at the burger chain was a no-brainer.

The couple is headed to England for their honeymoon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus