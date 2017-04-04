California newlyweds hold reception at In-N-Out

INDUSTRY, Calif. (WHDH) — A newlywed couple in California kept things very casual for their wedding reception, inviting guests to the local In-N-Out.

Vanessa and Juan Pablo Cervantes were married at a church before hitting up the California-based fast-food restaurant. The couple said the choice to hold their wedding reception at the burger chain was a no-brainer.

The couple is headed to England for their honeymoon.

