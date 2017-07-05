California town bursts bubble wrap instead of fireworks

Downieville, CA (WHDH) — One town in California took a less traditional approach to celebrating the Fourth of July.

The town can’t shoot fireworks because it is so close to a national forest and fireworks could spark a wildfire.

So, now that town rolls out a massive carpet of bubble wrap and residents have their fun stomping on it.

It has been a tradition for about 15 years now.

