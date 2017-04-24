SAN DIEGO (WHDH) – A California woman is paying it forward after she recovered a money order she thought was long gone.

She lost the check for nearly $700,000 on April 18. That night, a homeless man showed up on her doorstep with the missing money.

The man didn’t ask for any kind of reward. He has been living in a motel with his wife and children.

The woman decided to start at a GoFundMe page for the man; the campaign has raised more than $8,500.

