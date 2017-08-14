Cambridge calls for unity at rally in support of Charlottesville

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A large crowd gathered in front of Cambridge City Hall Monday for a unity rally in the wake of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

People held hands and carried signs condemning Neo-Nazis and white supremacy during the peaceful rally.

Cambridge resident Alexander Sender is one of the organizers of a “Free Speech Rally” on Saturday at the Boston Common. Sender said the message of his rally is about preserving free speech for Americans.

“They should be able to express whatever their opinions are,” said Sender. “We all have an opinion, we’re all entitled to it. We should all be able to share our opinions and beliefs, whatever they are, in this country.”

Sender said his group applied for a permit from the city but have not heard back yet.

