Cambridge cashier injured preventing shoplifter; suspect arrested

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge have arrested a man accused of cutting a cashier who was trying to stop him from shoplifting.

According to officials, a convenience store clerk saw and attempted to stop a man from shoplifting several food items at the Mass. Ave store just after 3 a.m.

The suspect, later identified as Tyrick Cannon, 55, allegedly slashed the clerk in the arm with a utility knife.

Cannon, who is homeless, was arrested for assault and battery after police tracked him down in the area of Mass. Ave and Windsor Street. Officers recovered the utility knife in his front pocket.

The clerk was treated on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cannon is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)