Cambridge church provides sanctuary to immigrant family

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Cambridge church helping an immigrant family is believed to be the first church in Massachusetts to publicy offer sanctuary.

The University Lutheran Church is providing sanctuary to a 26-year-old woman and her two young daughters. The woman, who wants to remain anonmymous, said a man took her against her will from Ecuador to the United States, where her daughters were born. She said the man has threatened to kill her and her family.

The woman was arrested in Arizona in 2012 for crossing the border illegally. She lost her appeal and said she was ordered to leave the country by the end of the year.

“She’s afraid of getting separated from her family. But she’s also afraid of getting deported because there’s people in her country that have threatened to kill her,” said Nester Pimienta of the Slic Refuge Community.

Leaders with the Sanctuary Coalition said President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration have prompted families to seek sanctuary.

More than 100 volunteers in several churches said the immigration laws are unjust and they will do whatever it takes to protect families.

