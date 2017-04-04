Cambridge city councilors pass resolution for impeachment investigation of President Trump

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge city councilors passed a resolution calling on Congress to investigate whether President Trump should be impeached.

The resolution passed Monday night in a seven to one vote.

Residents and city councilors said since the President has not divested in his business interests, he has violated a clause of the Constitution that forbids a government official from profiting from a foreign business.

City councilors say that Cambridge is the 5th city to pass an impeachment resolution and the first major east coast city to do so.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)