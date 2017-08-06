Cambridge Fire Department: Building evacuated after hydrogen tank leak

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge Fire Department said they have evacuated a building due to a hydrogen tank leak.

Officials say several floors of the building were evacuated, including the restaurant on the first floor.

The fire department is currently testing the air.

There is no information on what caused the leak at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)