CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — The Cambridge Fire Department is sending out a warning about thin ice.

The department tweeted a photo of the Charles River, saying the ice on the river is never safe.

They also said people should never walk on river ice, but if someone is in trouble, call 9-1-1 right away.

