Cambridge firefighter charged with assault

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A firefighter in Cambridge was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on two counts of assault and battery and witness intimidation.

Joseph Andrade, 29 of Cambridge, was charged in connection with an alleged assault.

The Middlesex DA’s office says MIT Police responded to a call from a university emergency phone, where a victim told police that she had tried to leave Andrade’s car. After he began driving erratically, the victim tried to leave his car while stopped at a red light.

Andrade then reportedly held the door shut, then pulled into a parking lot and assaulted her. She later called police.

Andrade was given $1,500 bail, which was later revoked due to another open case. He is expected to appear in court again on April 19.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)