Cambridge librarian rejects Melania Trump’s donation of ‘racist’ Dr. Seuss books

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A Cambridge librarian is facing blow back after she denied a book donation from President Trump’s wife, saying the school doesn’t “need” the books and that they’re “steeped in racist propaganda.”

A lone protestor on Friday stood outside the Cambridgeport School, whose librarian rejected First Lady Melania Trump’s donation of 10 Dr. Seuss books.

The Milford father, who proudly held a “Thank You FLOTUS” sign, said he wanted Melania to know that some Bay State residents appreciate her offer.

“I just feel it was really disrespectful,” the man said.

Librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro wrote a long blog post on a local literary website, in which she said that Cambridge schools are well funded with plenty of books.

Soeiro also asked Melania: “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?”

While most criticized the librarians move, one parent told 7News that she supports her message.

“Overall, the message that we’re getting from this administration is sometimes not an inclusive message,” Paola Grandi said.

The librarian also had her complaints about the books themselves, writing “Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”

The librarian pointed Melania to academic writings on racist undertones in the Seuss books and other older publications.

Most folks that 7’s Dan Hausle spoke with said they didn’t see it that way.

“Some people read things in different ways than others. I ain’t never thought it was racist,” one woman said.

“I wouldn’t say they’re racist. Pretty fun books, you know,” another man said.

The Cambridge school district says it’s not the librarian’s job to accept or reject the books and that she’s been counseled about using district resources for political purposes.

The school district said the following in a statement:

“While we enthusiastically support the political engagement and passion of our employees, in this instance the editorial posted online gave the impression that the statement reflected the position or actions of the Cambridge Public Schools. Our school district did not authorize any such statement.”

A spokesman for Melania says she is disappointed with the librarian’s actions, but that she would still do everything she can to support children.

“To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate,” a statement from her office said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)