CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Lawmakers in the city of Cambridge are thinking about calling for an impeachment investigation into President Trump.

City councilors are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting on Monday.

They believe the President violated the clause in the Constitution that prohibits government officials from profiting from foreign business.

