Cambridge Police donate thousands of gifts to senior citizens

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Cambridge Police Department is bringing holiday cheer to senior citizens with their annual gift drive.

The department collected more than 6,000 bags of presents to distribute to seniors in the community. Police said the program has grown over the years and they are grateful for how generous residents are.

Police officers will visit retirement homes and senior centers Wednesday to hand out all the presents.

