CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — The Cambridge Police Department is investigating after a stolen backhoe allegedly damaged multiple cars.

Officers responded to the area of Richdale and Hubbard avenues for a report of a backhoe hitting and damaging multiple cars Tuesday morning.

Officials recovered the backhoe in the area of Avon Hill and Linnaean streets after launching a search for the heavy machinery.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspects.

