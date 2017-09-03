Cambridge Police investigating two assaults Saturday night, happened 15-minutes a part

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge Police said they are investigating two assaults that happened late Saturday night, within 15 minutes of each other.

Both incidents happened in the Harvard Square area according to police.

The first assault happened around 10:30 p.m. when a Cambridge resident said he was crossing the street at the intersection of Eliot and Bennett streets, when another man came up behind him and hit him in the back of the head.

Officials said the victim suffered a non-life threatening cut on his head, which appeared to be a possible stab wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was with two other people when the assault happened.

The second assault happened approximately 10-15 minutes later according to police.

An Arlington resident said he was leaving work and walking towards JFK Park to smoke a cigarette when the suspect slashed the victim on the lower side of his back.

The victim said the suspect was male and also had two other people with him when the assault happened.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries, refused medical treatment, and returned to work.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, about 6-feet tall, of medium build, with an afro hair style.

Police said it is unclear what type of weapon was used.

There have not been any other reported incidents like this throughout the city.

Cambridge Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with any information to call their department.

