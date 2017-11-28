CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — The Cambridge Police Department is looking for a stolen backhoe.

Officers responded to the area of Richdale and Hubbard avenues for a report of a backhoe hitting and damaging multiple cars.

They were unable to find the backhoe or the operator but did locate several damaged cars. Crews worked to tow those cars.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

