Cambridge Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 12:56 a.m. on Saturday near 456 Massachusetts Avenue.

The 29-year-old male pedestrian from Cambridge was reportedly running into the crosswalk when the driver, traveling westbound, hit the man.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition. There is no update on his condition at this time.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative according to officials.

The scene was cleared by 3:30 a.m. according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)