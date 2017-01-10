Cambridge Police searching for bank robbery suspect

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge Police have released two photos of a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a report of a robbery was called in just after 3:30 p.m. on White Street in Porter Square.

The suspect reportedly passed a note demanding money. He received less than $50.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35-45 years old. He was wearing a black jacket, a hoodie, jeans and a green knit hat.

Officials say he did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)