Cambridge police seek help identifying ATM skimming suspect

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are asking for the public’s in identifying an ATM skimming suspect.

Authorities say the man fraudulently used a Cambridge resident’s debit card and recently withdrew $800 from her account at a Revere Bank of America ATM.

The incident occurred after the card was possibly “skimmed” at an ATM in Boston, according to police.

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to police.

