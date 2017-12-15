CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – Cambridge Police are working to stop people from steal packages from homes.

There was a sense of relief for Cambridge resident Elizabeth Hanson when she found her package untouched on her doorstep. Just one month ago, a delivery was stolen from her doorstep.

“We were away and maybe someone noticed that it has been sitting here for a bit, I don’t know, but obviously people shouldn’t be taking packages from people steps,” Hanson said.

Cambridge Police, with the permission of homeowners, are leaving fake boxes with GPS tracking devices inside in front of people’s homes.

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department said officers will receive a text and email notification if a mock package is moved from the doorstep. They use mapping technology to follow the suspect with the item.

Cambridge has had 82 reports of package thefts so far this year.

