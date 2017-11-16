CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Residents in one Cambridge neighborhood are on alert after a Harvard student said she was assaulted Tuesday night.

Officers are running extra patrols near Harvard Square after a 22-year-old woman told police she was grabbed around the shoulders and waist by a man before breaking free and running away just after 10 p.m.

The police department sent out an alert to the community warning people to walk in pairs whenever possible.

Officials are looking for the suspect described as a clean-shaven, white man between the ages of 18 and 25. Police added that he is around 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and possibly had blonde hair beneath a beanie cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department’s anonymous Crime Hotline at 617-249-3359.

