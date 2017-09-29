Cambridge school librarian rejects first lady’s donation of ‘racist’ Dr. Seuss books

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A Cambridge librarian is being criticized after she denied a book donation from President Donald Trump’s wife, saying the school doesn’t “need” the books and that they are “steeped in racist propaganda.”

Melania Trump donated Dr. Seuss books to the school as part of National Read a Book Day. Librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro wrote a long blog post on a local literary website, in which she said Cambridge schools are already well-funded with plenty of books. She suggested Melania Trump instead should have donated the books to a school in need.

Soeiro also asked the first lady: “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?”

Soeiro also had complaints about the books themselves, writing, “Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.” She also pointed Melania to academic writings on racist undertones in the Seuss books and other older publications.

A Milford father, who proudly held a “Thank You FLOTUS” sign outside the Cambridgeport School Friday, said he wanted Melania Trump to know that some residents appreciate her gift.

“I just feel it was really disrespectful,” the man said about what Soeiro said.

Another parent told 7News that she supports Soeiro’s message.

“Overall, the message that we’re getting from this administration is sometimes not an inclusive message,” Paola Grandi said.

In Springfield, the birthplace of Dr. Seuss and home of the official Dr. Seuss museum, the city’s mayor said the librarian’s comments flat out stink.

“This is political correctness at its worst. To try to vilify Dr. Seuss and to incorporate Dr. Seuss with evil,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno (D-Springfield).

The Cambridge School District said it is not the librarian’s job to accept or reject the books and that she has been counseled about using district resources for political purposes.

The school district said the following in a statement:

“While we enthusiastically support the political engagement and passion of our employees, in this instance the editorial posted online gave the impression that the statement reflected the position or actions of the Cambridge Public Schools. Our school district did not authorize any such statement.”

A spokesperson for the first lady says she is disappointed with the librarian’s actions but that she would still do everything she can to support children.

“To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate,” a statement from her office said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)