Cambridge Water Department repairing water main break at Cambridge and 5th Streets

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Cambridge Water Department said there is a water main break at the corner of Cambridge and 5th Streets.
Officials said water service interruptions may occur in the area.
The area is currently closed as Cambridge Water Department crews work on repairs. Cambridge Police and Cambridge Fire are also on scene.
Officials ask residents to avoid the area.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)