Cambridge Water Department repairing water main break at Cambridge and 5th Streets

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Cambridge Water Department said there is a water main break at the corner of Cambridge and 5th Streets.

Officials said water service interruptions may occur in the area.

The area is currently closed as Cambridge Water Department crews work on repairs. Cambridge Police and Cambridge Fire are also on scene.

Officials ask residents to avoid the area.

Note that #CambMA streets in the area of 5th & Cambridge are closed due to the water main break. @CambWaterDept is on scene working on repairs. @CambridgePolice is on scene for traffic. @CambridgeMAFire also on scene re water issues. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 11, 2017

Crews working to repair a water main leak on Cambridge St @ 5th, Water Service interruptions may occur#CAMBMA — CambridgeWaterDept (@CambWaterDept) November 11, 2017

