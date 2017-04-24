Campbell recalls ‘Homestyle Chicken Soup’

Campbell is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of it’s chicken soup because it was mislabeled.

The cans are ‘Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta.’

But inside the cans it is actually a type of Italian soup with spinach and meatballs.

The USDA has announced a ‘Class One’ recall, mainly because of the presence of milk and other allergens.

The department said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions so far.

But if you ate the soup and have concerns about reactions, contact your health care provider.

The recalled product has been shipped to retailers in Florida.

