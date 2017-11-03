Campus community alerted about mumps case at Suffolk University

BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials at Boston’s Suffolk University have informed the campus community that an off-campus student has been diagnosed with mumps.

In a letter sent out to university employees on Thursday, the school said that an undergraduate student has been diagnosed and is receiving medical care for mumps.

Suffolk says the school’s Counseling, Health & Wellness department is working closely with Boston city health officials to identify those who had close personal contact with this student.

Those individuals who came into contact with the student are receiving appropriate notification and medical guidance, according to the school.

