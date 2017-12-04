(WHDH) — Canada is getting closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, with the Cannabis Act introduced to the Canadian Senate last week.

If the bill passes, cannabis could be available in stores as soon as July of 2018.

The Canadian government plans to back online distributors to bypass the lengthy legal process the United States have encountered when implementing retail and tax infrastructure.

