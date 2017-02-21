Canadian border patrol stops illegal immigrants from entering

Police detained at least two families trying to cross illegally into Canada from the U.S.

One of the families was from Turkey and the other from Sudan.

Canadian police patrol parts of the border often since the number of people trying to get into Canada has risen dramatically since President Trump announced his immigration policies.

Canadian PM Ted Faulk weighed in on the immigration issues.

He said they want to make sure their immigration system is consistent and fair to everyone trying to come in.

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)