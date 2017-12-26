Canadian man searching for woman who gave him gift that has remained unopened since 1970

EDMONTON, Alberta (WHDH) — A man in Canada is on a mission to find the woman who gave him a Christmas present that he has not opened in nearly 50 years.

Adrian Pearce, who went by his middle name Mike at the time, dated Vickey Allen when they were in high school together in Ontario. When Allen broke up with him in 1970, Pearce vowed to never open the present she had already given him for Christmas.

Pearce is now married to another woman and lives in Alberta. He has kept the gift wrapped up and places it under the tree each year.

“I’ve had a lot of pleasure over the years pulling it out at Christmas time and not opening it,” said Pearce. He said his wife still teases him for keeping the present for so long and not opening it.

In three years, the present will be 50 years old and Pearce said he wants to find Allen so they can open it together. Pearce said he wants to have a guessing game where people donate money to guess what the gift is and he will donate the proceeds to charity.

Pearce has yet to find Allen and hopes she can contact him either by phone or on social media. He said he hopes she has had a wonderful life and he would like to catch up with her.

Pearce said the gift is about the size of a postcard and he thinks it is either chocolate or photographs.

