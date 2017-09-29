A candlelight vigil will be held at Revere City Hall for a Lynn elementary school teacher killed last weekend.

The vigil will honor Vanessa MacCormack who was found dead in her home Saturday.

The event is also supposed to help raise awareness about domestic violence.

The victim’s husband, Andrew MacCormack, appeared in court Thursday after being accused of beating and suffocating his wife.

Police said Andrew MacCormack tried to clean up the scene to cover up the crime.

He has been charged with murder.

