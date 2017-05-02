Candy shop sells pickle juice soda

Would you drink soda made from pickle juice? One candy shop thinks that you will.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, says it will begin selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.

It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles and is not cheap. It is $2.50 per bottle at the store and nearly $10.00 if purchased online.

Grandpa Joe’s says interest in the soda is so great that it could take up to five days to process online orders.

The shop sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including drinks that taste like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)