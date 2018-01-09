Cannabis Control Commission meets after change in federal marijuana practices

BOSTON (WHDH) — The state’s Cannabis Control Commission moved ahead with Tuesday’s meeting in Bosotn, despite Attorney General Jess Sessions’ decision to rescind the federal marijuana policy.

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. The change in federal law means the government may choose to prosecute, even in states like Massachusetts where marijuana is legalized.

“It’s unfortunate that the U.S. Attorney feels like it’s his responsibility to mess with the will of the Massachusetts voters,” said Will Luzier, the political director of Marijuana Policy Project of Massachusetts.

In a statement, new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said, “I cannot…provide assurances that certain categories of participants in the state-level marijuana trade will be immune from federal prosecution.”

Steven Hoffman, the chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission, said this threat has not changed anything and Massachusetts will be moving forward.

“We’ve got a job that was mandated by the voters of the state and we’re going to continue to do that job and build and regulate this industry as well as we possibly can,” said Hoffman.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said Lelling should focus on “street drugs” and fentanyl instead of marijuana.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)