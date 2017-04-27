Canned dog food recalled after euthanasia drug found inside

Party Animal, Inc. has recalled two varieties of organic dog food after samples tested positive for the euthanasia drug, pentobarbital.

The company says the recall impacts 12-ounce cans of “Cocolicious Beef and Turkey” with a best by date of July 2019, and lot number: 0136E15204 04. Also recalled were 12-ounce cans of “Cocolicious Chicken and Beef” with a best by date of Aug. 2019, and lot number: 0134E15 237 13.

The company released the following statement on it’s Facebook page:

