‘Cannibal couple’ accused of drugging, murdering, eating dozens of people

Warning: Details in this story can be disturbing to some.

(WHDH) — Police in the Russian city of Krasnodar have arrested a “cannibal couple” who authorities say may be responsible for the deaths and disappearances of dozens of people.

Investigators suspect Natalia Baksheeva, 42, and her husband Dmitry Baksheev, 35, drugged their victims, killed them, ate parts of their bodies and then froze or canned the remaining parts, according to several reports.

The Moscow Times reports that police launched an investigation in early September after city workers stumbled upon an abandoned cellphone, which contained shocking images. Officials say horrifying selfies “of a man with different parts of a dismembered human body in his mouth” were found on the phone.

The phone was later linked to Dmitry Baksheev following an investigation. Vice News reports a dismembered corpse was found near the couple’s home just prior to his arrest.

Baksheev has only been charged in one murder, but the BBC reports that while in police custody, he admitted to practicing cannibalism with wife on as many as 30 occasions over the last two decades.

Police searched the couple’s home, finding a glass jar with a canned hand, according to a CNN report. The USA Today says the couple lived at a military academy and sold “frozen meat pieces” to soldiers at a nearby military base.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Few details have been confirmed by authorities, but investigators believe the couple could be linked to killings that date back to 1999.

It’s not clear at this time how the suspects targeted their victims or why they were living at a military academy. The couple would go down as two of the most prolific serial killers in Russian history if the killings are confirmed.

