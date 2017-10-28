Canton church celebrates 300th anniversary

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Parishioners celebrated the 300th anniversary of the First Parish Church in Canton on Saturday.

The church opened in 1717. One of the most notable past members was Roger Sherman, who helped draft and then signed the Declaration of the Independence. He was also a signer of the Constitution.

Saturday’s event happened at the church on Washington Street.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)