Canton police seek 3 men who pistol-whipped elderly man during home invasion

CANTON, Mass.(WHDH) — Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted in connection with an armed home invasion of an elderly couple.

Officers responded Tuesday around 11 a.m. to a section of the town near the Stoughton side of Route 138 for the report of a home invasion involving armed men.

Police said three Hispanic men forcibly entered the couple’s home and pistol-whipped a man. It’s not clear if anything was stolen from the home.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The men, who were all dressed in hoodies, fled the area in what police believe was a black Chrysler Pacifica.

Canton police are working with Boston police in an effort to identify the suspects.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

