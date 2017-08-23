Cape Cod beach closed after shark bites paddle board

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was closed Wednesday after a shark bit a swimmer’s paddle board within feet of the shoreline.

Cape Cod’s National Park Service says that around 10 a.m. the shark bit down on a swimmer’s board, who was about 30 yards away from the shore and in three feet of water. The swimmer was not hurt.

The beach was immediately closed and it will not open again until the area is deemed safe for swimmers. Officials say seals were spotted nearby.

Several marine crews are investigating, including the Atlantic White Conservancy.

On Monday, a great white shark attacked a seal within feet of Nauset Beach in Orleans, leaving a trail of blood in the water. The beach was closed for a period of time before later reopening.

Several beaches in Chatham were closed earlier this month due to sightings.

More than 40 shark sightings have been confirmed off Cape Cod this summer.

Marconi Beach is currently closed to swimming due to a shark sighting this morning. We will advise when people may swim again. — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) August 23, 2017

