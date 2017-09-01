Cape Cod Coast Guard crew rescues 129 people from Texas floodwaters

BUZZARDS BAY (WHDH) — Coast Guard crews from across the country have flocked to Texas to help rescue the many who were left stuck and in need of saving following Hurricane Harvey’s devastating floodwaters. Crews risked their lives in the air and on the ground, including one group based out of Cape Cod.

Images of dramatic rescues continue to surface each day from flood ravished Texas. Many people and pets have been pulled to safety by Coast Guard crew members based at Air Station Cape Cod.

A week after Harvey brought devastation to Texas, the 37-man crew from Cape Cod is responsible for saving at least 129 people.

Commander Peter Evonuk says it wasn’t familiar territory for the crew based in Buzzards Bay. Sure they train for it, but it wasn’t easy. There were times the rain made it impossible to see.

“The rain showers were bad enough at times the crews would be…the safest course of action was essentially to put the helicopter down in a parking lot, wait it out, and when the bands came through. it lessened to take back off and effect rescue operations,” Evonuk said.

They were sent to Texas on Sunday, and right away rescued 27 people. The next day, 74 people. And on it went.

“They’re very excited. They enjoyed it. They enjoyed it of course. This is why you join the Coast Guard. To go out and save lives,” Evonuk said.

Now, as some are heading home, they’ll get some well-deserved rest, but not too much.

“We’re going to try and give our crews a couple days off and then they’re back on the schedule, getting back and taking care of search-and-rescue for the New England area,” Evonuk said.

The Coast Guard is keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean, monitoring what kind of path it will take.

