Cape Cod couple charged after 3-year-old daughter shoots self

police-lights

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Cape Cod couple is facing charges after police said their 3-year-old daughter shot and injured herself with a handgun last month.

Officers responded to a home on Captain Daniel Road in South Yarmouth on Dec. 23 for a report of a toddler who accidentally shot herself in the hand with her father’s firearm, police said.

The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a Boston hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Nicholas Jenner, 30, and Alexsandra Jenner, 29, face charges including improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus