Cape Cod couple charged after 3-year-old daughter shoots self

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Cape Cod couple is facing charges after police said their 3-year-old daughter shot and injured herself with a handgun last month.

Officers responded to a home on Captain Daniel Road in South Yarmouth on Dec. 23 for a report of a toddler who accidentally shot herself in the hand with her father’s firearm, police said.

The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a Boston hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Nicholas Jenner, 30, and Alexsandra Jenner, 29, face charges including improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)