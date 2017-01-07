Cape Cod hit hard by blizzard-like conditions

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Cape Cod and the Islands got hit hard Saturday by a powerful storm that brought howling winds and nearly 2 feet of snow to the region.

“Two of the new trucks are going out for the first time today, so we’ll see what happens,” said Rick Malatesta, of the Sandwich Highway Department.

Plows were out clearing the roads in Sandwich as the snow piled up. While police asked people to stay off the roads unless necessary, some headed out to the supermarket and stock up. Other braved the howling winds and went jogging on the beach in t-shirts and shorts.

Further out on the Cape in Chatham, up to 16 inches of snow is expected. Plow drivers are out clearing the roads and most stores closed because of the weather, though some remained open to customers willing to venture out.

Police in Chatham said no major car crashes or power outages have been reported.

