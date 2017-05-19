Cape Cod man accused of running over, killing seagulls

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing charges after police say he ran over a flock of seagulls at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, killing two of them.

Brandin Botelho, 22, of Falmouth, is accused of running down the birds in the beach’s parking lot at a high rate of speed. Witnesses say Botelho targeted the birds with his Honda Civic, according to police.

A responding officer found two dead seagulls and photographed them as evidence. Witnesses provided the officer with a description of the suspect’s car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video, ran the plate number provided by the witnesses and identified Botelho as the man responsible for the crime.

Police said surveillance video showed that Botelho intentionally sped up right at the point when he drove through the flock of 25 birds. It also showed that he went out of his way to hit them.

Botelho admitted to officers that he saw the birds, but denied hitting them, according to police. He was charged with operating to endanger and animal cruelty.

