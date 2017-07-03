Cape Cod man arrested on third OUI charge had 20 nips in car, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Cape Cod man who was arrested Sunday on a third drunken driving charge had nearly two dozen nips of liquor in his car, Yarmouth police said.

Authorities responded around 5:15 p.m. to Route 6A after a concerned driver reported an erratic motorist.

Police said officers stopped Peter Bergfors, 56, and determined that he was driving while intoxicated. A search of his vehicle yielded 20 nips, some of which were empty.

Bergfors was arrested and charged with OUI, among other driving violations.

He was slated to be arraigned Monday.

