BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to his role in a major illegal drug ring on Cape Cod.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Kevin Fraga, of Yarmouth, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 24.

Fraga was one of four people arrested in August and charged with shipping large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin from Boston to Cape Cod. Authorities say Fraga and his brother stored large quantities of drugs in a Jeep and a recreational vehicle.

Investigators said at the time they made three controlled purchases from one of the men. Each transaction included 100 fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone pills.

