CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - Residents continue to storm prep on the Cape, but with Hurricane Jose looming out at sea, time is running out to get ready.

“Regardless of the strength of the storm, we’re going to react that way and be prepared for the worst,” said Capt. Richard Schultz who expects Jose will bring high winds, 10-15 foot waves and a dangerous storm surge.

The large vessels have been moved out of harms way. The smaller boats are staying to respond to emergencies.

To help in their response, Schultz asks anyone with a kayak or canoe to bring it to land.

“What we don’t want to happen is for those smaller crafts to become adrift and we have to tie search and rescue resources, searching for someone who may not be out there,” Schultz said.

All mariners are advised to stay off the water. Boaters like Kevin Kavanagh plan to heed that warning.

“Just doubling down, adding extra lines and securing different parts of the boats,” he said. “It’s just a little bit nerve-racking, but it’s something you prepare for.”

While the Coast Guard is prepared for the worst, many people are hoping the worst never comes.

“Praying that it stays on course for New England and spares us as much as possible,” Kavanagh said.

