Cape Cod woman dies days after carbon monoxide poisoning

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who was poisoned in her home by carbon monoxide has died.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 91-year-old Nancy Olson was a regular at the Chatham Council on Aging. Officials said Wednesday council staff alerted police after she didn’t show up Dec. 4.

Firefighters found the woman in her living room unconscious. Police say she was hospitalized and pronounced dead on Saturday.

Deputy Fire Chief David DePasquale says tests showed elevated carbon monoxide levels in her home, likely caused by a car left running in the basement garage. He says there were no carbon monoxide detectors in Olson’s home.

He says detectors usually sound the alarm when levels reach between 35 and 50 parts per million. Tests at Olson’s home showed levels at 270 ppm.

