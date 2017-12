MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A car went up in flames after a crash in Mansfield.

Officials said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-95N.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

