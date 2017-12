LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Dramatic cellphone video captured the intense moments Sunday morning when car went up in flames in Lynn.

The call to fire came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors were seen gathering outside and jumped in to help.

Lynn Police say there was no one inside the car at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

