BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Power has been restored in a Brockton neighborhood after a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Plain Street. The impact left the front of the car crushed and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Power in the neighborhood was out for several hours before it came back on.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)